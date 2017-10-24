Ontario man arrested after allegedly attempting to lure child in Florida

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. - Police in Florida say an 82-year-old Ontario man has been charged with stalking and attempting to lure a young child.
Sgt. Shane Tipton, with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, says police were called to investigate suspicious behaviour, but he wouldn't go into detail.
He says an investigation determined that the man from Tillsonburg, Ont., was allegedly trying to lure a nine-year-old boy.
Tipton says police aren't yet sure why the man was in Florida, and they're trying to determine whether the accused knew who the child was, or if the boy was chosen at random.
Officials with the county jail say Arthur Williams was charged with loitering and prowling, trespassing, aggravated stalking, making a threatening phone call and attempting to lure a child under the age of 12.
