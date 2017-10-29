Ontario ticket takes Saturday night's $40 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO - A single ticket that was purchased in Toronto claimed Saturday night's nearly $40.5 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 1 will be approximately $5 million.
