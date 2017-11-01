November 1, 2017

Brandon
-7° C, A few clouds

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Ontario to introduce legislation to sell, distribute marijuana

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 11/1/2017 3:01 AM

TORONTO - Ontario is set to introduce legislation today that would regulate the sale and distribution of recreational marijuana.

The province was the first to announce detailed plans last month for cannabis once the federal government makes it legal in July 2018.

The drug will be sold in up to 150 stores run by the Ontario Liquor Control Board — separate from outlets selling alcohol — and illegal dispensaries will be shut down.

Sales will be limited to those 19 and older, and consumption of marijuana will not be allowed in public spaces or workplaces.

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 60 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 71 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Hope you enjoyed your trial.

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 71 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

TORONTO - Ontario is set to introduce legislation today that would regulate the sale and distribution of recreational marijuana.

The province was the first to announce detailed plans last month for cannabis once the federal government makes it legal in July 2018.

Flowering marijuana plants are pictured during a tour of Tweed in Smiths Falls, Ontario on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016. Ontario is set to introduce its legislation today to sell and distribute recreational marijuana. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Flowering marijuana plants are pictured during a tour of Tweed in Smiths Falls, Ontario on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016. Ontario is set to introduce its legislation today to sell and distribute recreational marijuana. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The drug will be sold in up to 150 stores run by the Ontario Liquor Control Board — separate from outlets selling alcohol — and illegal dispensaries will be shut down.

Sales will be limited to those 19 and older, and consumption of marijuana will not be allowed in public spaces or workplaces.

The government has been coy on potential pricing, saying decisions will be made after more details come from the federal government, but that the aim is stay away from overly expensive prices that fuel illegal sales.

Municipalities in Ontario will find out in the coming weeks where the government wants to locate the first batch of cannabis stores, but the finance minister says none will be near schools.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store