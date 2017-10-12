Oprah Winfrey joins David Foster Foundation charity gala in Vancouver

VANCOUVER - Oprah Winfrey and Goldie Hawn have joined the lineup for the upcoming David Foster Foundation 30th Anniversary Miracle Gala and Concert in Vancouver.
Steven Tyler, Jay Leno, the Tenors and Carly Rae Jepsen are among the other stars previously announced as attendees.
The gala will take place Oct. 21 at the Rogers Arena to help raise funds for families undergoing pediatric organ transplants.
The David Foster Foundation was founded by the renowned music producer in his hometown of Victoria in 1986.
Other stars in the lineup for the gala include Dr. Phil McGraw, Bo Derek, Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf and Ruben Studdard.
