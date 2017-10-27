Passenger numbers up despite engine troubles for Nova Scotia to Maine ferry

HALIFAX - The operator of the high-speed ferry service that links Yarmouth, N.S., with Portland, Maine says it carried more than 41,000 passengers this year despite engine trouble that reduced the number of crossings.

Bay Ferries says it carried 41,623 passengers in 2017, an increase over 2016 when the "Cat" carried 35,551 passengers.

However, the vessel only sailed on 84 round trips this year when 112 trips were scheduled.

The company says the lower number was the result of the failure of the vessel's starboard outer main engine, which occurred on June 28.