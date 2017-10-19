Philpott vows to settle dispute over school bus access for First Nations boy

OTTAWA - Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott says the Liberal government expects to reach a settlement in the "near future" with a First Nations family that's been battling Ottawa to get school bus service for a child with cerebral palsy.

Philpott calls it "unconscionable" that the Alberta family has been fighting for more than a decade to get bus access for the boy, who goes to school in Wetaskiwin, about 35 minutes from home.

The boy's mother, Carolyn Buffalo, says she has been waging her battle since her son was in kindergarten, calling the lack of service a considerable financial and emotional burden for her family.

Buffalo broke into tears when she learned of Philpott's comments through The Canadian Press.