Police confirm body found in B.C. woods is that of missing Australian hiker

CHILLIWACK, B.C. - The RCMP have confirmed a body found at the base of a waterfall near Agassiz, B.C., is that of a missing hiker from Australia.
Sophie Dowsley and her partner, 44-year-old Greg Tiffin, were reported missing July 10.
The hikers were last seen July 8 in the Fraser Valley.
A search was launched after the couple's vehicle was found unoccupied near Statlu Lake.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 45 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Hope you enjoyed your trial.
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 45 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
CHILLIWACK, B.C. - The RCMP have confirmed a body found at the base of a waterfall near Agassiz, B.C., is that of a missing hiker from Australia.
Sophie Dowsley and her partner, 44-year-old Greg Tiffin, were reported missing July 10.
The hikers were last seen July 8 in the Fraser Valley.
A search was launched after the couple's vehicle was found unoccupied near Statlu Lake.
Tiffin's body was found eight days later along with some personal belongings of Dowsley's but it wasn't until Sept. 23 that her body was found in the same area.
Police say foul play is not suspected in the deaths of either hiker.
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.