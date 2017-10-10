Police confirm body found in B.C. woods is that of missing Australian hiker

CHILLIWACK, B.C. - The RCMP have confirmed a body found at the base of a waterfall near Agassiz, B.C., is that of a missing hiker from Australia.

Sophie Dowsley and her partner, 44-year-old Greg Tiffin, were reported missing July 10.

The hikers were last seen July 8 in the Fraser Valley.

A search was launched after the couple's vehicle was found unoccupied near Statlu Lake.