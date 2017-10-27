Police converge on trailer park in Kamloops, B.C., in high-risk operation

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - RCMP are advising people to avoid a trailer park in Kamloops, B.C., because of a high-risk police operation involving an individual suspected of having a firearm.
Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says there is a significant police presence including an emergency response team at the G & M Trailer Park near Highway 5.
Residents of the trailer park have been asked to remain inside their homes and to lock their doors and windows.
Shelkie says people should not go outside unless advised to do so by police.
A portion of Highway 5 in the area has also been closed.
