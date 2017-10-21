Police in Mississauga looking for victims of alleged immigration scam

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police outside of Toronto are looking for more potential victims in an alleged immigration scam targeting people from Afghanistan.

Peel Regional Police say a woman was charged in late August after several people reported that they paid large sums of money to the "Afghan Refugee Relief Organization" to help them sponsor family members to come to Canada.

They allege the accused, who said she was the head of the organization, accepted money but never processed the paperwork through the Canada Border Services Agency or Citizenship and Immigration Canada.

They say after the applicants learned the paperwork was never processed, the accused refused to give them the funds back, allegedly defrauding people of about $40,000.