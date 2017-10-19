Police in Newfoundland defend national undercover operation aimed at sex trade

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Police in Newfoundland and Labrador are defending a national police operation aimed at finding victims of human trafficking working in the sex trade.

Last week, the St. John's Status of Women Counsel issued a hard-hitting statement about Operation Northern Spotlight, saying it should be stopped because it targets sex workers for interrogation whether on not they want to leave the sex trade.

The counsel says the failure by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary to focus on sex workers who are underage or are being coerced has harmed sex workers by forcing them underground to evade police.

The operation, which includes participation of police forces across the country, has undercover officers posing as potential clients in the escort sex trade.