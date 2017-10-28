Police report five fatal overdoses in one day in Abbotsford, B.C.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Police say five people died of overdoses over the course of just nine hours on Friday in Abbotsford, B.C.
Abbotsford police say the three men and two women all died alone, between 10:15 and 7:20 p.m. on Friday.
They say there have been dozens of other overdoses in the community this week.
Police say that while it's become the norm to see a large number of overdoses in a short period of time due to the ongoing opioid crisis, seeing so many deaths at once is still alarming.
Investigators say it's too soon to definitively say that fentanyl or carfentanil caused the people's deaths.
But they say "first responders in Abbotsford have seen enough evidence to know" what they're "dealing with."
