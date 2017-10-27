Provincial police raid Montreal police headquarters as they investigate senior cop

MONTREAL - A Quebec provincial police unit has raided the headquarters of their Montreal counterparts following a fraud and breach of trust case involving a senior officer.
Montreal's police chief says the mixed investigative unit was acting on a complaint against his chief of staff, Imad Sawaya, when it executed a search warrant late Thursday.
Philippe Pichet told reporters today an investigation into Sawaya took place in 2015 amid allegations regarding overtime and bonuses, but says the case was studied and no anomaly was found.
Pichet says he has the utmost confidence in Sawaya but that he'll have to make a decision on his future.
The police chief says the Montreal force is co-operating with the unit, which is comprised of members from various police forces.
