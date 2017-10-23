Quebec-based Avior inks multi-year contract with Boeing 737 Max project

LAVAL, Que. - Canadian aerospace manufacturer Avior Integrated Products says it has entered into a multi-year contract with Boeing's 737 Max airplane program.
The company is a full-service supplier of lightweight structural assemblies and will be involved with access door assembly on the project by the U.S. aerospace giant.
Avior CEO Stephen Kearns says the project will involve contributions from the company's three manufacturing facilities in Quebec.
WestJet Airlines (TSX:WJA) said on Oct. 11 that it will be the first commercial carrier in Canada to take delivery of the new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, one of 50 scheduled for delivery in the next four years.
The 174-seat aircraft is expected to officially enter service on Nov. 9 with a flight from Calgary to Toronto.
Air Canada (TSX:AC) has also placed orders for 33 Boeing 737 Max 8s and 28 of the larger Max 9s, with deliveries starting this year.
