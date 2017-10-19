Quebec education minister says sex-ed should be mandatory in all schools

QUEBEC - Sex education in schools is more important then ever, particularly in light of the recent sexual harassment allegations rocking Quebec's cultural industries, the province's education minister said Thursday.

The best way to prevent sexual harassment and sexual assault is to introduce mandatory sex-ed classes, starting in elementary school, Sebastien Proulx said in the legislature.

"I want the classes to be mandatory," he said. "And I will work towards that."

Over the past few days many women have come forward accusing big names in Quebec's cultural industries of sexual abuse.