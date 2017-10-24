Quebec Liberals decide crucifix at national assembly will stay put

QUEBEC - A crucifix that is prominently displayed in the room where members of the Quebec national assembly hold their regular sittings is staying put.

The Liberal government has reaffirmed its unshakable attachment to the religious symbol which was placed there in the 1930s by then-premier Maurice Duplessis.

It is located on the wall directly behind the Speaker's chair in what's known as the legislature's Blue Room.

The decision to keep the cross comes just days after the Liberal government adopted controversial legislation on religious neutrality.