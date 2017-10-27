Quebec man accused of assaulting daughter for removing hijab

GATINEAU, Que. - A Quebec man has been charged with allegedly assaulting his teenage daughter over a year in what police are calling "honour-based" violence.

Gatineau police say the level of violence escalated once the man discovered the girl was removing her hijab when she was away from the family home.

She decided to file a police complaint, which culminated in an arrest Wednesday.

Police are keeping many of the details under wraps, but Sgt. Jean-Paul Lemay says the force hopes the girl's courage will prompt other alleged victims of violence to come forward.