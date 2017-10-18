Quebec media star Eric Salvail on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

To read the remaining 143 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

To read the remaining 143 words of this article.

Just hours after the allegations appeared, Salvail said in a statement on his Facebook page he was "deeply shaken" by the allegations against him.

Ten of them came forward under the condition of anonymity.

Producer and talk show host Eric Salvail made the decision today after Montreal La Presse published a story with allegations from 11 people who said they were either sexually harassed or witnessed such behaviour.

MONTREAL - A popular Quebec media personality is suspending his professional activities amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Producer and talk show host Eric Salvail made the decision today after Montreal La Presse published a story with allegations from 11 people who said they were either sexually harassed or witnessed such behaviour.

Eric Salvail holds up his ward for best talk show host at the Gala Artis awards ceremony in Montreal, Sunday, May 14, 2017. Salvail, a popular Quebec media personality, is suspending his professional activities amid allegations of sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Ten of them came forward under the condition of anonymity.

Just hours after the allegations appeared, Salvail said in a statement on his Facebook page he was "deeply shaken" by the allegations against him.

He says he feels a lot of empathy for anyone who may have felt discomfort with his behaviour.

Salvail, 48, says he never intended to offend anyone and will take a few days to take stock of the situation.

Salvail has his own TV production company and is also a well known media figure with his own show on Groupe V Media as well as being a staple on afternoon radio in the province.

Groupe V Media suspended his show "En mode Salvail" for an undetermined period and removed reference to it from its website Wednesday.

The web page for his "Eric et les Fantastiques" radio show on Bell Media-owned Rouge FM also disappeared.

The allegations have cost Salvail various endorsements — with grocery chain Metro Inc. (TSX:MRU) and tour company Transat A.T. Inc (TSX:TRZ) dropping him from different campaigns.