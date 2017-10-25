Quebec member of the legislature Guy Ouellette arrested: source

QUEBEC - A Quebec government source says a long-serving member of the legislature who was also in the provincial police for about three decades has been arrested.
QUEBEC - A Quebec government source says a long-serving member of the legislature who was also in the provincial police for about three decades has been arrested.
The source tells The Canadian Press that Guy Ouellette, 65, was arrested today by UPAC, Quebec's anti-corruption unit.
News of the arrest was first reported by Montreal La Presse.
UPAC has been investigating leaks from within the organization.
The arrest is allegedly linked to a UPAC probe called Machurer, which looked into suspected illegal financing within the Liberal party under former leader Jean Charest.
Ouellette, who has represented the Montreal-area riding of Chomedey since 2007, was head of the legislature committee that recently held hearings into the leaks.
