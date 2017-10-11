Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard set to shuffle cabinet today

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard will shuffle his cabinet this morning in a bid to give it a younger look ahead of next year's provincial election.
According to data compiled by The Canadian Press, more than a third of his cabinet ministers are over the age of 60 and only 19 per cent are under 50.
After 3 1/2 years in power since his election in 2014, Couillard is looking to do whatever he can to counter the opposition's claims that his Liberals are worn out.
The Liberals suffered a crushing defeat last week in a byelection in the former safe seat of Louis-Hebert.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 11 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Hope you enjoyed your trial.
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 11 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard will shuffle his cabinet this morning in a bid to give it a younger look ahead of next year's provincial election.
According to data compiled by The Canadian Press, more than a third of his cabinet ministers are over the age of 60 and only 19 per cent are under 50.
After 3 1/2 years in power since his election in 2014, Couillard is looking to do whatever he can to counter the opposition's claims that his Liberals are worn out.
The Liberals suffered a crushing defeat last week in a byelection in the former safe seat of Louis-Hebert.
The general election is set for next October.
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.