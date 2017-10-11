Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard set to shuffle cabinet today

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard will shuffle his cabinet this morning in a bid to give it a younger look ahead of next year's provincial election.

According to data compiled by The Canadian Press, more than a third of his cabinet ministers are over the age of 60 and only 19 per cent are under 50.

After 3 1/2 years in power since his election in 2014, Couillard is looking to do whatever he can to counter the opposition's claims that his Liberals are worn out.

The Liberals suffered a crushing defeat last week in a byelection in the former safe seat of Louis-Hebert.