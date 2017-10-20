QuickList: September inflation rate for selected Canadian cities

OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 1.6 per cent in September, Statistics Canada says. The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):
— St. John's, N.L.: 1.5 per cent (1.2)
— Charlottetown-Summerside: 2.3 (2.2)
— Halifax: 1.2 (1.0)
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 59 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Hope you enjoyed your trial.
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 59 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 1.6 per cent in September, Statistics Canada says. The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):
— St. John's, N.L.: 1.5 per cent (1.2)
— Charlottetown-Summerside: 2.3 (2.2)
— Halifax: 1.2 (1.0)
— Saint John, N.B.: 1.7 (1.8)
— Quebec: 1.0 (1.1)
— Montreal: 0.9 (1.3)
— Ottawa: 1.5 (1.3)
— Toronto: 2.1 (2.1)
— Thunder Bay, Ont.: 1.4 (1.1)
— Winnipeg: 1.4 (0.9)
— Regina: 2.0 (1.8)
— Saskatoon: 2.0 (1.9)
— Edmonton: 1.1 (1.1)
— Calgary: 1.4 (1.2)
— Vancouver: 2.3 (2.4)
— Victoria: 1.7 (1.8)
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.