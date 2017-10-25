Regulator criticizes Halifax doctor for advertising 'fat melting' treatment

HALIFAX - A Nova Scotia doctor has been criticized by the province's medical regulator for describing his treatments as capable of melting fat.

Dr. Christian Hackshaw is also cited in the Sept. 1 decision for not always informing his patients' family physicians of what treatment he offered and for issues in his documentation of cases.

His AdvanceMD clinic in Halifax says on its website that it is an "anti-aging clinic," and medical fitness centre.

In the decision, the College of Physicians and Surgeons says Hackshaw had argued before the board that the term "fat melting" was used to help patients understand he uses a device that "does indeed cause fat cell destruction."