Saskatchewan man who killed wife sentenced to life, no parole for 17 years

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

To read the remaining 151 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

To read the remaining 151 words of this article.

She had been shot in the back and in the head.

His wife, Lisa Strang, was 47 when she was found dead on a sofa in the basement of their home in McLean in August 2015.

REGINA - A Saskatchewan man who shot and killed his wife in their Regina-area home has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance at parole for 17 years.

REGINA - A Saskatchewan man who shot and killed his wife in their Regina-area home has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance at parole for 17 years.

John Strang pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this month.

His wife, Lisa Strang, was 47 when she was found dead on a sofa in the basement of their home in McLean in August 2015.

She had been shot in the back and in the head.

Lisa Strang was finance director for the Sask. Party and had become more vocal about her unhappy marriage and having to pay off her husband's debts.

Strang has also been given a two-year sentence — to be served concurrently — for uttering threats against another woman.

He has asked to serve his sentence in Alberta to be closer to his sister.

Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence. The 17 years before parole eligibility was a joint submission from the Crown and the defence.

The victim's relatives described her husband as a controlling person who kept her isolated from her family.

Strang, 50, was charged two days after his wife's body was found. Court heard that he confessed to a friend.

The friend contacted police, who then found the body. Officers also searched Strang's Jeep and recovered the handgun that he had used.

(CTV Regina, The Canadian Press)