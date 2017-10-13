Sears Canada granted permission to liquidate remaining 130 stores

TORONTO - Sears Canada has received court approval to proceed with a full liquidation of its remaining stores, putting another 12,000 employees out of a job.
Ontario Superior Court heard Friday that despite weeks of discussion, no viable buyer has been found.
Justice Glenn Hainey approved Sears Canada's motion to liquidate its remaining 130 stores, and said he was satisfied that there was no viable alternative.
The embattled retailer sought protection from its creditors in June.
A buyer group led by Sears Canada executive chairman Brandon Stranzl had been in discussions to purchase the retailer and continue to operate it.
But a lawyer for Sears Canada told the court Friday that although it had remained optimistic, no executable transaction exists.
