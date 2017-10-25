Sentencing arguments today for man convicted of murder in death of Montreal clerk

MONTREAL - A woman whose daughter was murdered as she worked in a busy Montreal grocery store is expected to deliver a victim impact statement at today's sentencing arguments.
Randy Tshilumba was convicted by a jury last Friday of premeditated murder in the stabbing death of Clemence Beaulieu-Patry in April 2016.
The jurors rejected the defence's argument the accused was not criminally responsible for his actions.
Beaulieu-Patry's mother, Nathalie Beaulieu, said the verdict would allow her to mourn her 20-year-old daughter in peace.
Beaulieu will likely deliver a statement about her daughter and say how much she meant to her.
Tshilumba pleaded not guilty and testified he acted in self-defence because he believed Beaulieu-Patry wanted to kill him and other people in the store.
