Shares of Bombardier up more than 20% after singing CSeries deal with Airbus

MONTREAL - Shares in Bombardier Inc. soared more than 20 per cent in early trading after the company gave up majority control of its CSeries aircraft program to European company Airbus Group.

Bombardier shares were up 53 cents at $2.89 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, shortly after trading began Tuesday.

The move followed an announcement of a partnership between the two aircraft manufacturers after the close of markets Monday.

The agreement comes in the wake of an announcement by the United States of 300 per cent in preliminary duties on exports of the aircraft following a trade complaint by Boeing.