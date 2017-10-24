Singalong tribute to Gord Downie being staged in Toronto

TORONTO - A Toronto-based singalong collective is inviting Gord Downie fans to honour the late Tragically Hip frontman in song.

Choir! Choir! Choir! is staging a tribute to Downie at Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square tonight.

The group says Downie "means so much to so many" and "made us all feel so proud to be Canadian."

Among the songs to be performed en masse at the event are the Tragically Hip's "Ahead by a Century," "Bobcaygeon" and "Courage," and Downie's "The Stranger" off his solo album "Secret Path."