Siwash Rock name disrespectful to First Nations says Vancouver Park Board

VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Park Board says it has taken a first step toward righting "acts of dispossession and disrespect" in Stanley Park by considering whether to rename a prominent rock.

The board has voted unanimously to work with Coast Salish Nations to determine if Siwash Rock should be renamed.

The rock, a massive 18-metre, basalt sea stack, stands on the park's northwest shore near the entrance to Vancouver's harbour.

The word Siwash is a derogatory term for an Indigenous person and comes from Chinook jargon, which was the first method of communication between Europeans and Coast Salish peoples.