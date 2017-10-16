Somali-Canadians left reeling after bombing in Mogadishu, call for Canada to help

Somali-Canadians say they're in shock after a bomb blast killed hundreds of people in Mogadishu on Saturday, and they're calling on the federal government to help those affected by the attack.

More than 300 people were killed and nearly 400 others are injured, many badly burned, after the truck bombing on a crowded street in Somalia's capital.

Jibril Ibrahim, president of the Somali Canadian Cultural Society of Edmonton, says the country has been devastated by the attack and the Canadian government should be offering help.

Ibrahim says the Canadian government should work to help get the wounded out of Mogadishu and into places where they can get adequate medical treatment.