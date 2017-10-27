Southern Alberta couple whose daughter nearly died from infection gets 1 year

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Parts of her jawbone were exposed on both sides and she had lice throughout her hair.

When the girl was taken to hospital in Cardston, Alta., at the suggestion of an extended family member, she was barely alive and had "a foul smell draining from her facial abscesses."

Justice James Langston said the parents, who cannot be named to protect the girl's identity, appear to not accept their role in what happened.

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - A southern Alberta couple whose nine-year-old daughter nearly died in 2013 from a massive infection from cavities in her mouth has been sentenced to one year in jail.

The girl was flown to the Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary where she was intubated, placed on triple antibiotic therapy and given blood transfusions.

Court was told the couple, who lived near Standoff, Alta., couldn't control the girl and she refused to let them wash her hair or send her to a dentist when she complained about her sore mouth, so they bought pain medication instead.

“This child deserved the care and attention of her parents, and they failed her,” Langston said Friday.

“There's no reason or excuse for their conduct. They violated the trust which society and this child placed with them. I'm not sure they fully understand this fact.

“As a result of their negligence, this child will forever bare physical and emotional scars.”

The couple pleaded guilty in May 2016 to failing to provide the necessaries of life. Sentencing was delayed several times as the couple was enrolled in a peacemaking program which includes traditional elder counselling and healing services, as well as parenting skills development.

“It is clear that there was a lack of focus or interest displayed by these two accused,” said Langston. “The fact that neither accused responded to the peacemaker program suggests that they are either unmindful of or unwilling to accept their role in this case.”

The Crown had asked for 12 to 18 months in jail for the couple, while the defence wanted one year of house arrest.

Doctors believe the infection started as tooth decay that went untreated for weeks or even months.

“A reasonably observant caregiver would have accessed the medical system long before the severe presentation, which finally led the caregivers to take her to the hospital,” stated Langston. “The severe weight loss, including the severe loss of muscle mass, should have been obvious to any caregiver… This was a long, slow process.”

Langston took into account the couple's Indigenous background to determine the sentence. The judge noted the father lived in a home filled with violence and alcohol abuse, before he was moved into foster care, and was abused by other students while in a residential school.

The mother developed a substance abuse problem in her teens and dropped out of school in Grade 7, and Langston said she may have spent some time in a residential school.

Court heard the girl is now in good health, but will require further surgeries and is receiving psychological therapy for medical trauma and neglect. She has been removed from the home along with her two older siblings.

