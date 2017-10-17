Stamps, dishes, books among objects retrieved from Montreal parliament dig site

MONTREAL - A dig at a pre-Confederation parliament in Montreal has netted archeologists some interesting finds as work at the site winds down.

Digging began in late July at the Old Montreal site that housed the parliament of the United Province of Canada between 1844 and 1849, when it was burned to the ground.

A handful of the 300,000 unique items found buried in the ground were on display today as officials at Montreal's history museum showed them off.

The prize of this year's digging were two stamps — used to authenticate official documents — found in an area believed to house the clerk's office.