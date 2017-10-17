Stamps, dishes, books among objects retrieved from Montreal parliament dig site

MONTREAL - A dig at a pre-Confederation parliament in Montreal has netted archeologists some interesting finds as work at the site winds down.
MONTREAL - A dig at a pre-Confederation parliament in Montreal has netted archeologists some interesting finds as work at the site winds down.
Digging began in late July at the Old Montreal site that housed the parliament of the United Province of Canada between 1844 and 1849, when it was burned to the ground.
A handful of the 300,000 unique items found buried in the ground were on display today as officials at Montreal's history museum showed them off.
The prize of this year's digging were two stamps — used to authenticate official documents — found in an area believed to house the clerk's office.
Other items included dishes and bowls used in the parliamentary restaurant; shaving and grooming items that would've been used by elected officials of the day; and charred books from the legislative library.
Described by museum officials as Quebec's most important archeological dig, the site will be refilled by mid-November for the benefit of future generations.
The dig was the third since 2010.
