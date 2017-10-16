Statue unveiled in Edmonton-area community in memory of slain couple

ST. ALBERT, Alta. - A sculpture has been unveiled in memory of an elderly couple who were slain by a drug user on the run from police.

Lyle and Marie McCann, who were both in their late 70s, vanished after setting out from St. Albert, a city north of Edmonton, on a camping trip in 2010.

Their bodies were never found but Travis Vader was convicted last year of manslaughter in their killings and sentenced to life with no chance of parole for seven years.

On the weekend, the City of St. Albert unveiled a sculpture called "Darling" — the name the couple called each other — of two bronze loons, their favourite animal.