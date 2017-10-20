Student among 4 people stabbed near Toronto school; 1 person in serious condition

TORONTO - A 17-year-old high school student is among four people stabbed Friday afternoon in an east Toronto neighbourhood.
Toronto District School Board spokesman Ryan Bird says the incident occurred at a plaza near a school in the Lawrence Avenue East and Rushley Drive area.
Bird says the teen's parents have been notified and there's no indication any students are among the other victims or suspects.
Police say four people were taken to hospital with injuries, at least one of them in serious condition.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 3 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Hope you enjoyed your trial.
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 3 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.