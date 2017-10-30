October 30, 2017

Brandon
-2° C, Partly cloudy

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Supreme Court rejects appeals in Dziekanski police-perjury convictions

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/30/2017 12:05 PM | Last Modified: 10/30/2017 12:24 PM

OTTAWA - The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed appeals from two men convicted of perjury in connection with a notorious Taser death at Vancouver’s airport in 2007.

The court rejected the appeals immediately after hearing them.

Kwesi Millington and Benjamin (Monty) Robinson were among four Mounties charged with perjury following a public inquiry into the death of Robert Dziekanski, who was jolted several times with a Taser at in the arrivals area of the airport.

Millington and Robinson were convicted; the other two RCMP members were acquitted.

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 60 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 47 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Hope you enjoyed your trial.

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 47 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

OTTAWA - The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed appeals from two men convicted of perjury in connection with a notorious Taser death at Vancouver’s airport in 2007.

The court rejected the appeals immediately after hearing them.

RCMP Const. Kwesi Millington, right, leaves court during a lunch break at his perjury trial in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday March 10, 2014. The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed appeals from two men convicted of perjury in connection with a notorious Taser death at Vancouver???s airport in 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP Const. Kwesi Millington, right, leaves court during a lunch break at his perjury trial in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday March 10, 2014. The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed appeals from two men convicted of perjury in connection with a notorious Taser death at Vancouver???s airport in 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Kwesi Millington and Benjamin (Monty) Robinson were among four Mounties charged with perjury following a public inquiry into the death of Robert Dziekanski, who was jolted several times with a Taser at in the arrivals area of the airport.

Millington and Robinson were convicted; the other two RCMP members were acquitted.

Millington was sentenced to 30 months in prison and Robinson was sentenced to two years less a day, one year of probation and 240 hours of community service.

Because the justice ruled from the bench, formal reasons for their decision were not immediately available.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store