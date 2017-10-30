Swiss group shows interest in acquiring Just For Laughs

MONTREAL - A Swiss-based production company is expressing interest in acquiring the Montreal-based Just For Laughs entertainment company.

GF Productions says in a statement it wants to position itself as a possible buyer of the Quebec company with the intention of adding a North American partner.

One week ago, Just For Laughs mandated RBC Capital Markets to look into the various possible options surrounding the sale of founder Gilbert Rozon's shares in the comedy festival.

Rozon, 63, recently announced he would sell all his shares amid allegations he sexually harassed or sexually assaulted 10 women as reported by Le Devoir and 98.5 FM.