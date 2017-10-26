The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

POTENTIAL CYBER ATTACKS WORRY CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR: Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz says the threat of a cyberattack is perhaps the scenario that troubles him the most. Poloz told The Canadian Press on Thursday that the financial system will get through economic turbulence. But he said he is unsure what the fallout would be if there was a cyberattack against the financial system. The central bank warned Canadians in June that the country's banks are vulnerable to a cascading series of cyberattacks.

Highlights from the news file for Thursday, Oct. 26

POTENTIAL CYBER ATTACKS WORRY CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR: Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz says the threat of a cyberattack is perhaps the scenario that troubles him the most. Poloz told The Canadian Press on Thursday that the financial system will get through economic turbulence. But he said he is unsure what the fallout would be if there was a cyberattack against the financial system. The central bank warned Canadians in June that the country's banks are vulnerable to a cascading series of cyberattacks.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz makes his way to the National Press Gallery in Ottawa on Wednesday, October 25, 2017. Of all the economic fears that could keep Poloz awake at night, he admits the threat of a cyberattack is perhaps the one that troubles him the most.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

FEW SEX ASSAULTS RESULT IN CONVICTION: Statistics Canada says only about 12 per cent of sexual assaults reported to police led to a conviction. The agency looked at sexual assault figures between 2009 and 2014. StatsCan says the figures only cover the complaints that police validated and don't include complaints deemed unfounded.

PARENTS ASKING DOCTORS ABOUT MEDICALLY ASSISTED DEATH FOR TERMINALLY ILL CHILDREN: A survey by the Canadian Paediatric Society says parents are increasingly asking their doctors about the option of seeking medically assisted death for children who have progressive terminal illness or intractable pain. Federal legislation brought in last year allowed eligible adults the right to seek out assisted death in cases of incurable illness or intolerable suffering, but the situation regarding minors is still being reviewed. Dr. Dawn Davies of the pediatric society says the findings show the medical community should start thinking about issues involving assisted death for minors.

MILLIONS OF COMPENSATION GIVEN TO TORTURE VICTIMS: Over $31 million in federal compensation has been paid to three Canadians who were tortured in Syria. The Trudeau government announced this spring that it had settled long-standing lawsuits filed by Abdullah Almalki, Ahmad El Maati and Muayyed Nureddin over the federal role in their ordeals. Recently released federal documents note a $31.25-million payment to three unidentified individuals and The Canadian Press has confirmed it refers to the settlement. An inquiry concluded that Canadian officials contributed to the torture of Almalki, El Maati and Nureddin by sharing information with foreign agencies.

MORNEAU TO DONATE SOME SHARE EARNINGS TO CHARITY: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he won't keep any money he makes as a result of any increase in the value of shares in his family business since he was elected two years ago. Morneau said on Thursday that he'll give the money to charity. Morneau plans to sell all of his roughly one million shares in Morneau Shepell, which are worth an estimated $21 million, and put all his other considerable assets into a blind trust. Morneau has been under fire in Parliament for failing to divest his shares earlier because the opposition contends he is in a conflict of interest.

NEW SCREENING IN EFFECT FOR CANADIANS TRAVELLING INTO THE U.S.: New security guidelines are in effect for Canadian travellers flying into the U.S., but the airlines are saying little about what the procedures involve. The U.S. government said earlier this year that there would be increased screening of passengers and their cellphones and other electronic devices. There would also be more security around planes and in passenger areas. Air Canada says all of its flights to the U.S. go through preclearance in Canadian airports so passengers will encounter the new screening before leaving Canada.

IRVING ORDERED TO PAY IN LAC MEGANTIC DISASTER: Irving Oil has been ordered to pay $4 million after pleading guilty to 34 counts stemming from the 2013 rail disaster in Lac Megantic, Que., that killed 47 people. Irving pleaded guilty to a number of charges under the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act. Transport Canada and the RCMP said Irving had not complied with all applicable safety requirements by not classifying the crude oil being carried by trains as a dangerous good. A government statement said Irving did not adequately train its employees in the transportation of dangerous goods.

U.S. DECLARES OPIOID CRISIS A NATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY: The acting American health and human services secretary has officially declared the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency, as requested by President Donald Trump. Eric D. Hargan says in a statement that Trump "has made this national crisis a top priority since he took office in January."

HALIFAX POLITICIAN SAYS THE WORD MARIJUANA IS RACIST: A Halifax city councillor says he won't use the word marijuana because it's racist. Shawn Cleary says in the early 1900s during the criminalization of cannabis in the U.S., "marijuana" was used to demonize marginalized communities, namely Mexicans. Cleary says he's decided to stop using the word. His tweets prompted intense debate on social media with some people thanking Cleary for informing them and others questioning the validity of his comments.

GREY CUP SOLD OUT: It might be hard to come by a ticket to the Grey Cup. The CFL championship is sold out despite the fact the game is a month away. Capacity at Ottawa's TD Place will be increased from 24,000 to 36,000, with the addition of temporary stands in both end zones, to meet the increased demand.