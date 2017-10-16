Tornado struck town in Quebec's Laurentians region Sunday: Environment Canada

MONTREAL - Environment Canada is confirming a tornado struck the Laurentians town of Mont-Laurier on Sunday afternoon.

The agency said today an analysis of photos and video led them to conclude an EF-0 — the weakest possible intensity — was fairly localized and probably hit an area spanning only a few dozen metres for a brief time.

Meteorologist Alexandre Parent says a cold front from Ontario and rare warm wet October air created ideal conditions.

It's the seventh observed tornado this year in Quebec.