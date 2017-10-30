Toronto police officer with cocaine in his wallet pleads guilty to misconduct

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

To read the remaining 233 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

To read the remaining 233 words of this article.

They described Blake as an otherwise exemplary officer who has taken responsibility for his actions.

In a joint submission to the tribunal, Blake's lawyer and a police inspector said the officer should be given a chance to redeem himself.

Det.-Const. Kirk Blake pleaded guilty Monday to a misconduct charge under the Police Services Act. A second misconduct charge was withdrawn.

TORONTO - A disciplinary tribunal will weigh whether a Toronto police officer who had cocaine in his wallet should be demoted for a year and submitted to random drug tests.

TORONTO - A disciplinary tribunal will weigh whether a Toronto police officer who had cocaine in his wallet should be demoted for a year and submitted to random drug tests.

Det.-Const. Kirk Blake pleaded guilty Monday to a misconduct charge under the Police Services Act. A second misconduct charge was withdrawn.

In a joint submission to the tribunal, Blake's lawyer and a police inspector said the officer should be given a chance to redeem himself.

They described Blake as an otherwise exemplary officer who has taken responsibility for his actions.

Under the proposal, Blake would go from first-class constable to second-class constable for a year and be automatically reinstated after that time provided he abides by a series of conditions that include not possessing or using drugs, as well as passing random drug tests at his employer's discretion.

The tribunal has not yet set a date for its decision.

While Blake's infraction was serious, it was an isolated incident in an otherwise "spectacular" 17-year career, his lawyer Gary Clewley told the tribunal.

"He's been a terrific cop and he will be again," he said in his closing submissions.

Clewley suggested his client experienced a lapse in judgment stemming from post-traumatic stress disorder after a shooting in which he nearly lost his life. He also said Blake had found the cocaine in a restaurant.

Police initially charged Blake with possession in December after a fellow officer found a small quantity of cocaine in his wallet.

Blake, who worked with the city's guns and gangs task force, had been at a courthouse in September when he left his wallet behind.

Another officer found the wallet and went through it looking for identification before discovering the drug.

Blake was granted an absolute discharge after pleading guilty to the criminal charge, according to an agreed statement of facts.

The police tribunal waited until the criminal case was over to proceed with a disciplinary hearing.