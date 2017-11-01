November 1, 2017

Brandon
-5° C, Light snow

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Trading of Hudson's Bay shares halted on Toronto Stock Exchange

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 11/1/2017 11:07 AM

TORONTO - Trading of Hudson's Bay Co. (TSX:HBC) shares has been temporarily suspended on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The halt follows a tumultuous couple of months for the retailer.

In September, an activist investor in Hudson's Bay threatened to seek the removal of company directors unless it unlocked the substantial value in its real estate holdings.

Last month, the company sold off its storied Lord & Taylor property in the heart of New York City.

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 60 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 44 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Hope you enjoyed your trial.

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 44 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

TORONTO - Trading of Hudson's Bay Co. (TSX:HBC) shares has been temporarily suspended on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The halt follows a tumultuous couple of months for the retailer.

The flagship Hudson Bay Company store in Toronto is shown on Monday, January 27, 2014. Trading of Hudson's Bay Co. (TSX:HBC) shares has been temporarily suspended on the Toronto Stock Exchange.The halt follows a tumultuous couple of months for the retailer.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The flagship Hudson Bay Company store in Toronto is shown on Monday, January 27, 2014. Trading of Hudson's Bay Co. (TSX:HBC) shares has been temporarily suspended on the Toronto Stock Exchange.The halt follows a tumultuous couple of months for the retailer.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

In September, an activist investor in Hudson's Bay threatened to seek the removal of company directors unless it unlocked the substantial value in its real estate holdings.

Last month, the company sold off its storied Lord & Taylor property in the heart of New York City.

As part of the $1.6 billion deal, Hudson's Bay will lease out office space in its other locations, including floors of its downtown Toronto and Vancouver stores.

Earlier in the week, the retailer said it may sell its downtown Vancouver property.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store