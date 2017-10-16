Transportation minister to update of efforts to bring ride sharing to B.C.

VICTORIA - British Columbia is expected to provide more details today on its plans to bring ride-hailing to the province.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena has scheduled a news conference to discuss the government's next moves.

The New Democrats promised during last spring's election campaign to bring services like those offered by Uber and Lyft to B.C. by the end of this year.

But Trevena recently suggested more work needs to be done, especially on safety issues and understanding the social and economic impacts ride-hailing could have on the taxi industry.