Trial for alleged Quebec City mosque shooter to begin in March 2018

QUEBEC - The trial for the man accused of gunning down six men in a mosque in Quebec City will begin next March.
Superior Court Justice Raymond W. Pronovost announced the date this morning.
Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, is facing six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder using a restricted firearm.
The men, aged between 39 and 60, were killed when a gunman stormed the mosque last Jan. 29 and opened fire as they were attending prayer.
The trial, which is to begin March 26, is expected to last about two months.
