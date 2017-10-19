Trudeau campaigns with candidate in Quebec ahead of federal byelection

ROBERVAL, Que. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is campaigning in Quebec today ahead of a federal byelection in the Lac-Saint-Jean riding next week.

Trudeau will also spend Friday in the riding supporting the party's candidate, Richard Hebert, the outgoing mayor of Dolbeau-Mistassini.

The prime minister's visit comes after the three other federal leaders visited the riding last week ahead of Monday's byelection.

His office says Trudeau will travel to Roberval alone and visit a seniors' residence and a restaurant before taking questions just before 1 p.m. as part of a packed day of events.