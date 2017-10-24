Trudeau credits Liberal economic agenda for upset win in Quebec byelection

OTTAWA - A triumphant Justin Trudeau contends the Liberals' stunning byelection victory in Quebec's nationalist heartland is a vote of confidence in his government's economic agenda.
The prime minister says Monday's upset in Lac-Saint-Jean demonstrates that voters are satisfied with the Liberal recipe for economic growth: putting more money in the pockets of middle-class Canadians and making massive investments in infrastructure.
Liberal candidate Richard Hebert snatched the riding away from the Conservatives, winning 38.6 per cent of the vote — more than double the Liberal vote share in the riding during the 2015 election and some 14 points ahead of his Conservative rival.
The Bloc Quebecois came in a close third but the NDP candidate, who'd run a close second to Tory veteran Denis Lebel in 2015, finished a distant fourth with less than 12 per cent.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading, not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 60 day free trial.
OTTAWA - A triumphant Justin Trudeau contends the Liberals' stunning byelection victory in Quebec's nationalist heartland is a vote of confidence in his government's economic agenda.
The prime minister says Monday's upset in Lac-Saint-Jean demonstrates that voters are satisfied with the Liberal recipe for economic growth: putting more money in the pockets of middle-class Canadians and making massive investments in infrastructure.
Liberal candidate Richard Hebert snatched the riding away from the Conservatives, winning 38.6 per cent of the vote — more than double the Liberal vote share in the riding during the 2015 election and some 14 points ahead of his Conservative rival.
The Bloc Quebecois came in a close third but the NDP candidate, who'd run a close second to Tory veteran Denis Lebel in 2015, finished a distant fourth with less than 12 per cent.
The Lac-Saint-Jean contest and a second byelection Monday in traditional Tory turf in Alberta — where the Conservatives scored a predictably massive win — were the first electoral tests of leadership for a trio of new party leaders: Conservative Andrew Scheer, New Democrat Jagmeet Singh and Bloquiste Martine Ouellet.
The opposition parties' MPs acknowledge they were disappointed with the Quebec result but maintain the surprise mid-mandate Liberal win can't be interpreted as an indictment of their newly minted leaders.
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.