Trudeau in Quebec today for Pitfield funeral and Canada Child Benefit announcement

MONTREAL - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Quebec today to attend a private funeral and to discuss the Canada Child Benefit.
Trudeau is scheduled to be at the funeral in Montreal of Michael Pitfield, a former senator and clerk of the Privy Council who died last week at the age of 80.
Trudeau described Pitfield as a family friend who was "especially dear'' to his father Pierre Elliott Trudeau and their family.
The prime minister will then head to Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville in the afternoon and highlight changes to the Canada Child Benefit.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 60 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 17 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Hope you enjoyed your trial.
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 17 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
MONTREAL - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Quebec today to attend a private funeral and to discuss the Canada Child Benefit.
Trudeau is scheduled to be at the funeral in Montreal of Michael Pitfield, a former senator and clerk of the Privy Council who died last week at the age of 80.
Trudeau described Pitfield as a family friend who was "especially dear'' to his father Pierre Elliott Trudeau and their family.
The prime minister will then head to Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville in the afternoon and highlight changes to the Canada Child Benefit.
He is expected to hold a media availability in the town east of Montreal.
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.