Trudeau, Singh offer condolences in wake of New York City terror attack

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's "deeply grieved" by Tuesday's terrorist attack in New York City.

A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial, killing at least eight and seriously injuring 11.

The driver barrelled along the bike path for the equivalent of about 14 blocks before slamming into a small yellow school bus.

In a release, Trudeau offered sincere condolences on behalf of all Canadians to those mourning the loss of family members and friends.