Trudeau honours slain soldier on Parliament Hill attack's third anniversary

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marked the third anniversary of the terrorist attack at the National War Memorial by calling on Canadians to pay tribute to the soldier who was killed.

Cpl. Nathan Cirillo was shot while standing guard at the memorial, during a day of terror at Parliament Hill in 2014 that ended with a masked gunmen being shot and killed.

In a statement issued Sunday, Trudeau also called on Canadians to honour the bravery of first responders during the attack.

He also honoured Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent, who was killed two days earlier that year in a terrorist attack in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec.