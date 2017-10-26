October 26, 2017

Brandon
Trudeau's new feminist foreign policy welcomed by new women envoys

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/26/2017 2:51 PM | Last Modified: 10/26/2017 3:21 PM

OTTAWA - Germany's ambassador to Canada says the Liberal government's new feminist foreign policy could help it break new ground in international affairs when it assumes the G7 presidency next year.

Sabine Sparwasser says it will be a key Canadian priority, one that could help it make a new mark on international affairs, similar to past breakthroughs such as the Ottawa treaty to ban landmines and the United Nations' so-called "responsibility to protect" doctrine.

The Trudeau government says it looks forward to discussing the advancement of women at home and abroad when it hosts the G7 leaders' summit this coming June in Quebec's Charlevoix region.

The government unveiled its feminist foreign policy in June, sparking much speculation in Canada's foreign diplomatic corps that it would be a top theme when it hosts the G7.

German ambassador to Canada Sabine Sparwasser is shown in Ottawa on Sept.28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Blanchfield

Four of Canada's six G7 partner countries are now for the first time represented by women in Canada, including Kelly Craft, the new U.S. ambassador to Canada, who presented her credentials on Monday.

Sparwasser's comment came late Wednesday in a wide-ranging panel discussion of international gender politics that included the newly arrived envoys from France and the United Kingdom.

