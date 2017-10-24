October 24, 2017

Brandon
10° C, Overcast

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Special weather statement in effect
Invest in strong journalism by supporting the Brandon Sun! - Learn more.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Two more women file sex-assault complaints against Gilbert Rozon

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/24/2017 4:16 PM | Last Modified: 10/24/2017 4:33 PM

MONTREAL - Two more Quebec women have filed official complaints of sexual assault against Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon.

They are TV personality Penelope McQuade, 46, and actress Patricia Tulasne, 58.

They are two of the 10 women who accused Rozon last week of sexual harassment or sexual assault.

News of the police complaints comes a day after TV star Julie Snyder filed a similar complaint with authorities.

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 60 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 88 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Hope you enjoyed your trial.

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 88 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

MONTREAL - Two more Quebec women have filed official complaints of sexual assault against Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon.

They are TV personality Penelope McQuade, 46, and actress Patricia Tulasne, 58.

Gilbert Rozon, founder and president of Just for Laughs, accepts the prestigious Icon Award at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. Two more Quebec women have filed official complaints of sexual assault against Rozon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Gilbert Rozon, founder and president of Just for Laughs, accepts the prestigious Icon Award at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. Two more Quebec women have filed official complaints of sexual assault against Rozon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

They are two of the 10 women who accused Rozon last week of sexual harassment or sexual assault.

News of the police complaints comes a day after TV star Julie Snyder filed a similar complaint with authorities.

McQuade's agent, Julie Bergeron, said today there will be no other immediate comment because of the ongoing legal process. McQuade, 46, has previously said Rozon allegedly attacked her in 1997 when she was covering the Just For Laughs comedy festival.

Rozon founded Just For Laughs in 1983 and was serving as president when he resigned last week as news of the allegations surfaced.

He also stepped down as vice-president of the Montreal Chamber of Commerce and as head of the committee behind Montreal's 375th-anniversary celebrations.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store