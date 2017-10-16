October 16, 2017

Brandon
Undercover Mountie pitched phoney film documentary to accused kidnapper

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/16/2017 12:31 PM

OTTAWA - An undercover Mountie posing as a media mogul dangled the prospect of a lucrative film documentary about the Amanda Lindhout hostage-taking in order to elicit details from one of her accused kidnappers.

In a secretly recorded video played today in Ontario Superior Court, the officer floats the idea to a receptive Ali Omar Ader, with a proviso that Ader must divulge fresh information about the kidnapping.

The pitch comes toward the end of a lengthy June 2015 meeting at an Ottawa hotel in which Ader had already signed a contract to write a book about Somalia, part of an elaborate RCMP ruse to obtain a recorded confession.

During the book contract negotiations, captured on the sting video, Ader says he received $10,000 in ransom money for his role as a negotiator and translator.

Ader, a 40-year-old Somalian national, has pleaded not guilty to a criminal charge of hostage-taking.

Lindhout was a freelance journalist from Red Deer, Alta., when she and Australian photographer Nigel Brennan were abducted by armed men near Mogadishu in August 2008, the beginning of 15 months in captivity.

— Follow @JimBronskill on Twitter

