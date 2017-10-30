Unifor and U.S. commerce secretary agree on key NAFTA strategy: Dias

WASHINGTON - Unifor president Jerry Dias says he and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross have agreed that combating low Mexican wages is the key to breaking the impasse at NAFTA renegotiations.
Dias said Tuesday in Washington, D.C., the two parties agreed that Canada and the United States have been hurt by the siphoning off of manufacturing jobs to Mexico and must work together to pressure the country to drive up wages.
Dias says he and Ross believe that a united front is needed to raise Mexican living standards and create a level playing field for workers in all three countries in order forge a path to a new NAFTA agreement.
Unifor says other key issues addressed at the meeting between Dias and Ross included the auto sector and the imposition of duties on Canadian softwood lumber exports to the U.S.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 60 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 26 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Hope you enjoyed your trial.
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 26 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
WASHINGTON - Unifor president Jerry Dias says he and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross have agreed that combating low Mexican wages is the key to breaking the impasse at NAFTA renegotiations.
Dias said Tuesday in Washington, D.C., the two parties agreed that Canada and the United States have been hurt by the siphoning off of manufacturing jobs to Mexico and must work together to pressure the country to drive up wages.
Dias says he and Ross believe that a united front is needed to raise Mexican living standards and create a level playing field for workers in all three countries in order forge a path to a new NAFTA agreement.
Unifor says other key issues addressed at the meeting between Dias and Ross included the auto sector and the imposition of duties on Canadian softwood lumber exports to the U.S.
Dias says they were unable to find common ground on softwood lumber and doesn't anticipate a resolution to the dispute any time soon.
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.