Victoria ranked best Canadian city to be a woman; Windsor, Ont., ranked worst

OTTAWA - A study has found Victoria is the best city in Canada to be a woman, in spite of the wage gap between men and women worsening slightly there in recent years.

The study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives looks at differences between men's and women's access to economic and personal security, education, health and positions of leadership in Canada's 25 biggest cities.

The CCPA says Victoria is the only city on the list where more women than men are employed, and they account for nearly half of all senior managers and elected officials.

But it says the wage gap in the city is on par with the rest of the country, with women earning 73 per cent of what men do — slightly worse than five years ago.